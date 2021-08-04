Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.92 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

