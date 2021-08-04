Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cummins by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $450,351,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.57. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.92 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.