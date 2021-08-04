Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.34% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $2,201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.17. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on YELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

