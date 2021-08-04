Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 105,950 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE:DDD opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

