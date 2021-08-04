Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 913 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 58.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 150,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,882,000 after buying an additional 55,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $326.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.50. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

