Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,221 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 14,764.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. CRV LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 218.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $534,668,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.21.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,294,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,165,854 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.23.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

