CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,849. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.