CSFB Reiterates “C$25.00” Price Target for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been given a C$25.00 target price by research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.44.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 346,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.13. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

