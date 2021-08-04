Cryoport (CYRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

