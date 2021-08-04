Critical Survey: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talos Energy and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.58 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -10.24 Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 5.18 -$4.52 billion $3.04 26.49

Talos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamondback Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talos Energy and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.79%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $100.61, indicating a potential upside of 24.93%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29% Diamondback Energy -129.92% 5.73% 3.20%

Summary

Talos Energy beats Diamondback Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total acreage position was approximately 449,642 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,316,441 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 4,326 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,553 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 787,264 gross acres and 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 927 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

