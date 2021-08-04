Cred (LBA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $328,662.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Cred has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $328,662.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.39 or 0.00842543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00094771 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

