Cowen Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $80.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.61.

APH stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,000 shares of company stock worth $26,723,680. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

