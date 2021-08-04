Country Trust Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,881,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.