Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $60.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 billion to $61.55 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $53.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $193.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.26 billion to $194.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $207.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $204.56 billion to $210.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.04. 1,279,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $437.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

