CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

