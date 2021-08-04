Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $198.53. 29,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $149.66 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.