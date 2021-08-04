Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

PSX stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.74. 48,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

