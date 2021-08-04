CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CXW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $3,759,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

