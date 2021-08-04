CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CXW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $3,759,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
