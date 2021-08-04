Contrasting Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TaskUs and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TaskUs currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.00%. Digerati Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 73.85%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than TaskUs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $478.05 million 6.12 $34.53 million N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.91 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.21

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51%

Summary

TaskUs beats Digerati Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

