Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.