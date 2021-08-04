Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $25.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.61 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $383,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 77.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 179,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 78,371 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 46.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $1,836,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

