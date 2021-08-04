Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

