Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.