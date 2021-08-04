Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 117,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.92 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.