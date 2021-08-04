Comparing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microvast and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.07%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Microvast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 30.53 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -122.25

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42% Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Microvast on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

