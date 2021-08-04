Comparing Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Atlas pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlas and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlas presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. Eneti has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Atlas.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Eneti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.42 billion 2.30 $192.60 million $0.97 13.64 Eneti $163.73 million 1.12 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.89

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 16.04% 10.05% 3.96% Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69%

Summary

Atlas beats Eneti on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

