Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,358 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

VEEV opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $338.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.