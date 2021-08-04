Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 2,455 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $159,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

TME stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

