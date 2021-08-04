Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $203,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $147.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.54.

