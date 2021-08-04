Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after purchasing an additional 458,754 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after acquiring an additional 444,241 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

TD stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.