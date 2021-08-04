Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $106,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.