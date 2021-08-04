Community West Bancshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

