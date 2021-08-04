Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. 87,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.