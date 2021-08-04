Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.66 million, a PE ratio of -66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.65.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.