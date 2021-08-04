Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.