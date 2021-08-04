Coldstack (CLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $242,313.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $242,313.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00099457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00142147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,915.60 or 1.00221032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00850713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

