Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.60. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$118.13, with a volume of 63,822 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$630.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.34487 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

