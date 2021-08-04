Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

NYSE CCEP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.72. 795,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,052. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

