Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGGGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Coats Group stock remained flat at $$0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

