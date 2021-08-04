CMS Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.
CMS Energy stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.92. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
Featured Article: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.