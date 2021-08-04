CMS Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.92. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

