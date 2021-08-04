Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of NYSE CWEN.A traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. 237,715 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

