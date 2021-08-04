Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 1,234,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,824. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

