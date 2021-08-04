Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $321,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $106.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

