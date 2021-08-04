Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,488 Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOUP. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $468,000.

Shares of LOUP stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

