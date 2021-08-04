Citadel Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,778,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $3,837,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.76 million and a P/E ratio of 18.54. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

