Citadel Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $28.84.

