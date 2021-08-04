Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 116,075 Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) by 737.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Greenpro Capital worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRNQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth about $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth about $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.51. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 403.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

