CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.80. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 56,010 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

