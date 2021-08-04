CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.80. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 56,010 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
