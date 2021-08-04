Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $231.87. 54,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,924. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,042 shares of company stock worth $18,092,013 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

