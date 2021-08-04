Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $636.88 million, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

