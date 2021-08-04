ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,727. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.27. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $561.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.68.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

